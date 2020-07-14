Ford seems to have thoroughly knocked it out of the park with its Bronco revival. Not only was the launch executed phenomenally—aside for the order site crashing—but there's finally a competitor to take on the long-standing off-roading king, the Jeep Wrangler. The Bronco's sub-$30,000 base price is just icing on top of the cake. Of course, adding options to the Bronco quickly runs up the tab. Exactly how much, though, will you pay for high-end trims and upgraded off-road tech? We've got the full pricing breakdown here, along with highlights that make each trim unique from the next. .

Base The base-trim Bronco is the no-frills off-road SUV built for utilitarians. Ford specifically calls on DIY-ers and minimalists who want a toy for the trails without breaking the bank. Cloth seats, carpeted flooring, removable doors, terrain management with five selectable G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes and even Ford's 8-inch SYNC4 infotainment system are standard. Under the hood of the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Outer Banks trims is Ford's 270-horsepower, 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. We're also happy to say that the same trims come standard with a glorious seven-speed manual transmission, which includes a crawler gear, mind you. Of course, you can upgrade to the more powerful 310-horsepower, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 if you wish, but that will also require an upgrade to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission. Deal-breaker? One must-have option that will almost surely tip the price over $30,000 is the optional Sasquatch package. This bundle is available across each and every trim in the Bronco lineup and includes upgrades like a shorter final drive ratio, electronic locking axles, a lift kit, fender flares, beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch mud-terrain tires and upgraded Bilstein shocks. If your Bronco will see the trail, this is the one optional package you shouldn't go without. Oh, and let's not sleep on the Base trim's 16-inch steel wheels either. Base Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $28,500

: $28,500 4 Door: $33,200

Big Bend Big Bend adds a little more refinement than the base trim. On the outside, you'll immediately notice that Ford ditched the steel wheels for a set of 17-inch aluminum rollers painted in carbonized gray and wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires. A grille that's matched to the carbonized gray paint of the wheels is installed, along with a set of LED fog lights and privacy glass. The cabin receives a slew of upgrades as well, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Big Bend model gets an extra G.O.A.T. mode terrain setting. If you're feeling extra fancy, this trim lets you add the optional Mid package, which means dual-zone climate and Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite. Heated seats and remote start are available add-ons, though the latter requires an automatic transmission. Big Bend Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $33,385

: $33,385 4 Door: $35,880

Black Diamond If the Base or Big Bend trims aren't enough to get you saddled up and ready to hit the roads less traveled, Ford has given the Black Diamond trim more visual appeal. Both the front and rear bumpers have been overhauled—the rear powder-coated and the front becoming modular and adding a hint of aggressiveness to the Bronco's already unique appearance. Inside, the Black Diamond receives marine-grade vinyl trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring to make cleaning a breeze. Oh yeah, plus an extra G.O.A.T mode with this trim too (that makes seven in case you haven't been keeping count). Black Diamond Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $36,050

: $36,050 4 Door: $38,545

Outer Banks Here's where things start changing from entry-level toy to off-road capable daily driver. The Bronco Outer Banks refines the Big Bend trim to be less industrial, and it includes a few more creature comforts suitable for turning your commuter into a weekend trail warrior. A number of visual upgrades are made, beginning with the body-matched door handles, mirror caps, and fender flares. Headlights and taillights are also swapped out with "signature" LED-illuminated units, and a set of powder-coated tube steps are installed from the factory. The Outer Banks trim also receives 18-inch, machined-face aluminum wheels and matching 32-inch all-terrain tires. Heated front row bucket seats are now standard with the option for leather trimming, and the Mid package is included as standard. From here, you can also upgrade to the High package which includes a 12-inch touch screen, 360-degree camera and additional noise deadening, or the Lux package with adaptive cruise control, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, wireless charging and a heated steering wheel. Outer Banks Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $38,955

: $38,955 4 Door: $41,450

Badlands The Badlands trim is the Black Diamond's purpose-driven cousin. In fact, Ford says this particular trim is the "ultimate in Bronco 4x4 off-road capability." Its card-up-the-sleeve trick is a clever front stabilizer bar disconnect, meaning that the Bronco can add tons of extra front suspension travel, even when articulating. It can then reconnect at the push of a button so drivers can return to high-speed driving. Despite it being outfitted with a number of rugged options, Ford will also let buyers upgrade to the Mid, High, and Lux packages, meaning you could be rocking out to a great sound system while bumper-deep in water, or switch on adaptive cruise on your way home from driving over downed trees. Badlands Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $42,095

: $42,095 4 Door: $44,590

Wildtrak The Wildtrak takes all of the good bits from the Outer Bank and smashes them with extra options to create an all-out desert runner. From the factory, this trim comes equipped with both the Mid and Sasquatch packages, plus an additional G.O.A.T. setting called Baja meant for handling sandy desert-like terrain. Interestingly, this trim level also moves the 2.7-liter V6 into its standard equipment, meaning that the manual transmission on the Wildtrak is a no-go. But there are still some additional optional upgrades to make the Bronco your own, including the High and Lux packages. Wildtrak Trim Pricing: 2 Door : $48,875

: $48,875 4 Door: $51,370

