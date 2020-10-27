This Is How I'd Spec a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Show Us Your Build

Frankly, I'd rather have a full-grown Ford Bronco, not a Bronco Sport. However, there are definitely reasons to spring for the Bronco's Escape-based younger sibling—it's smaller, cheaper and more suitable for daily life. The Drive's Editorial Director Patrick George also asked me to spec one up, so I did, as you can see here. You may disagree with some key points, but I'll try to sell you on my decisions.

First of all, let me get a little gripe out of the way here. You cannot get heated seats on any trim below Outer Banks—the mid-level trim starting at $32,160—on the Bronco Sport. It's a similar story with the regular Bronco as well. The Big Bend trim costs $33,385 and you still have to get the $1,495 "Mid-Package" for the interior in order to get heated seats. Since I live in a part of the country with seasons, it's something I just could not bring myself to leave unchecked if I was theoretically ordering a new car. For that reason, I started with the Outer Banks trim level on the Bronco Sport.