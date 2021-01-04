Fat Off-Road Tires Are Just What the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Needs

It's been called the "Baby Bronco" ever since it was just in the automotive rumor mill, but the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a pretty capable SUV. How could you finally make it look the part? Same way we always do, Pinky: Big off-road rubber. Kristopher Serrano of ALPHAequipt Wheels posted a Bronco Sport Outer Banks on smaller 17-inch wheels in the Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group, and it made The Drive's staff do a double-take.

Kristopher Serrano

The fatter meats completely transform the boxy Jeep Compass fighter into something that looks more like what the modern-day Explorer should have been. The wheels themselves are 17x7.5 ALPHAequipt Foxtrots shod with 245/65R17 tires. The wheels also feature dual valves for adjusting tire pressures for off-road use.

Ford A stock Ford Bronco Outer Banks, for comparison.