This Awesome 1949 Packard Dually Lifted on a Dodge Ram Chassis Hides Welding Gear for Trail Repairs

Then there's the trick repair kit. A hydraulic shelf extends from the trunk with the press of a button, which holds the MIG welder, plasma cutter and generator they use. Sturdy air tanks underneath hold the onboard air in a way that's well-protected out on the trails. Brandt says that they're sturdier than most of what people use as rock rails. The compressed air also helps them fill up tires when needed. Even the roof rack is loaded with spare tires, extra tools and welding gear. Onboard, there's also a cutting torch—just in case.
It's a similar premise to the lifted Chevrolet Corvair wagon that Matt's Off-Road Recovery is building, albeit with a bit more mechanics' gear. Getting rescued by a classic 1949 Packard is by far the classiest way I'd like to break down. (Please note: I'd rather not break down in the first place, but if I do...send the Packard.)