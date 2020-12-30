This Awesome 1949 Packard Dually Lifted on a Dodge Ram Chassis Hides Welding Gear for Trail Repairs

When most of us envision a first-ever 4x4 project, we might think of modifying a Jeep or some other SUV or truck to hit the trails, but not the folks at Garage Bound LLC. Their first 4x4 build is this incredible franken-Packard dually that's lifted on a Dodge Ram chassis.

"We call it the '49 Packard Rescue Pig because we built this vehicle to where we could do any welding or fabricating and some mechanical repair work while on the trail." Michael Brandt of Garage Bound LLC told Busted Knuckle Films. "So, we can get to you if you're in need."