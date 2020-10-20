The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Went Out and Won Its Class at This Year’s Rebelle Rally

In case that clip of the new Ford Bronco Sport wheeling its way through Moab wasn't enough to convince you of its off-road prowess, a relatively unmodified version of Ford's compact crossover just won its class at the fifth annual, women-only Rebelle Rally this past weekend.

With pro driver Shelby Hall and navigator Penny Dale at the helm, this "bone-stock" 2021 Ford Bronco Sport came in first place in the six-car X-Cross class, beating out a Kia Telluride, a plug-in Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg, as well as a couple of other Bronco Sports, one of which was piloted by automotive journalist Elana Scherr.