The Best Places to Wrench on Your Car if You Don't Have a Garage

Are you stuck at home? Are you sad and bored and in need of something to do? As someone who is only a few chin hairs and house-on-chicken-feet away from being a Russian witch in a dark forest, working from home and rarely seeing people isn’t that much of a lifestyle change for me. However, I can see how those of you who previously went to track days and Sunday morning car shows might be wondering how to have a car life without your fellow enthusiasts.

Just go for a drive, they say. That's fine if you're lucky enough to own a brand-new Porsche 911, which I can assure you makes a most excellent mobile quarantine facility. But most of us aren't that lucky, and if you're among the tens of millions of folks whose livelihoods have been impacted by this crisis, the budget for automotive entertainment is likely nil. So what can you do while you're stuck in the same place for weeks on end?

Wrench. Start a car project, finish a project car, or project your anxieties onto your car. There's no better time than right now.