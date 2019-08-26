Wrenching Heroes Build World's Only Lamborghini Huracan With Manual Transmission

The channel has many Huracan-focused videos and projects underway, so it’s not all that surprising to see another one hit their upload list. As the video begins, we see that the car has already been stripped nearly bare. The guys get to work removing the dual-clutch gearbox to start making way for the six-speed unit. The transmission tunnel has to be drilled to accommodate a shifter, as the Huracan’s center console isn’t in any way meant to house an actual gear lever.

Assuming they get it working properly, the setup will be a sweet one. As the video comes to a close, we see that the job of installing the new gearbox and the shifter are nearly complete, but the shifts are rough and need tuning. And then there’s also the job of reassembling the entire car after that.

As one of the presenters explains, they’ve been the beneficiaries of quite a haul of promotional products from ECS Tuning and Mullins Auto. Many of the parts they’re using are both very hard to find and extremely expensive—the cheapest OEM transaxle from an R8 for sale on eBay right now is nearly $12,000. At least the guys do all of the work themselves.