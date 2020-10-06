The Lexus J201 Concept Is an Apocalypse-Mobile for People With Summer Vacation Homes
Before the world ends, though, it'll help the winners of last year's Rebelle Rally defend their title.
If you're used to the finer things in life and are looking for a vehicle that'll keep you and your family moving and alive when the apocalypse hits, look no further. Lexus has taken the wraps off something it calls the J201 Concept, an LX 570 that's been supercharged and modified to make it through any desert wastelands or hordes of zombies one might encounter—without losing any of the leather-lined dashboards and analog clocks that serve as reminders of the old days.
It's essentially a Toyota Land Cruiser modified for luxury that's been further modified for maximum off-road capability. Post-doomsday motoring, bring it on.
Thanks to a Magnuson supercharger, the J201 Concept makes 550 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, up from the regular LX 570 V8's 383 hp and 403 lb-ft. Modified by off-road experts Expedition Overland, its laundry list of disaster escape-ready additions include performance differentials front and rear, CBI Offroad bumpers, skid plates, rock sliders, a Warn Epic recovery kit, a TJM Airtec snorkel and an Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension. Then, there are the 17-inch Evo Corse DakarZero wheels wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber X3 off-road rubber and drilled StopTech brakes, as well as a winch, light bars, and various other off-road accoutrements.
Despite its status as a concept, the J201—named after LX internal chassis code URJ201—will serve as a bit more than just some fancy marketing exercise. It's set to actually compete at this week's Rebelle Rally, a 10-day, 1,200-plus mile, women-only navigation rally through California and Nevada in which the use of GPS or mobile phones is strictly forbidden. What's more, it'll be helmed by defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley, who won last year's event in a "bone stock" GX 460. With the J201 Concept at their disposal this time around, everybody should be put on notice.
