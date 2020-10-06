The Lexus J201 Concept Is an Apocalypse-Mobile for People With Summer Vacation Homes

If you're used to the finer things in life and are looking for a vehicle that'll keep you and your family moving and alive when the apocalypse hits, look no further. Lexus has taken the wraps off something it calls the J201 Concept, an LX 570 that's been supercharged and modified to make it through any desert wastelands or hordes of zombies one might encounter—without losing any of the leather-lined dashboards and analog clocks that serve as reminders of the old days.

It's essentially a Toyota Land Cruiser modified for luxury that's been further modified for maximum off-road capability. Post-doomsday motoring, bring it on.