2021 Ford Bronco Overland Concept: A Factory-Built Adventure Machine With All the Boxes Checked
I don't need it. I don't need it. I don't need it.
Showing off the vast array of official accessories for its revived off-roader, Ford has unveiled the Bronco Overland Concept, a Bronco that appears to have everything one needs for outdoor adventure. A bit like that Lexus J201 Concept, then, except several magnitudes less bougie.
Unveiled and on display at Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee—the biggest classic Bronco gathering in North America—the Overland Concept is based on a four-door 2021 Badlands model painted in Area 51 colors. It's been fitted with the High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension (HOSS) system which includes Bilstein position-sensitive dampers. There are also black, 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires and a Ford Performance by Warn winch mounted to a modular steel front bumper.
And, just for good measure, Ford has hooked the Overland Concept's 2.3-liter turbo engine up to the seven-speed manual transmission. Rejoice!
For when its occupants are ready to set up camp for the night, this specialized Bronco features a heavy-duty Yakima tent big enough for two mounted to its factory roof rack. Out back, one can find an ARB refrigerator with a slide-out tray, cooking kit, stove and a tailgate table with chairs, creating a real home away from home.
Additionally, a front-facing light bar, as well as six pod lights all around, are supplied by Rigid while a tall CB antenna on the rear bumper provides a link back to civilization when the Bronco Overland Concept finds itself really out in the wilderness. MOLLE grids on the inside of the rear window panels provide extra storage.
With this technically being a concept, it probably won't be available to purchase as-is (not yet, anyway) but customers should be able to recreate it with Ford's off-road accessories catalog. Now, excuse me while I go retrieve my checkbook.
