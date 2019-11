Volkswagen Unveiling Rugged Atlas Overland Concepts at SEMA 2019

The Atlas Adventure concept shares Volkswagen's SEMA space with the Atlas Concept by Thule, which serves as a showcase for the automotive accessory brand. It features the Atlas Adventure's Baja Designs spotlights and H&R suspension but instead boasts 20-inch Vossen CV10 wheels in satin black. You'll also spot the equally black trim and roof for contrast with the vehicle's white paint. Thule supplies a Wingbar Evo roof rack, to which you can mount a Tepui Autana 4 roof tent and an 8.5-foot HideAway awning. A T2 Pro XT bike rack mounted out back finishes the build in style and serves as the perfect place to stash your undoubtedly expensive bicycle.

These will be just a few of many overlanders adorning the SEMA show floor this week, so make sure to keep an eye out for a few other noteworthy builds.