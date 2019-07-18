The Radical Lexus GXOR Concept Is a Luxury Off-Road Truck Worthy of Production

If you find yourself traversing the storied Rubicon Trail or perhaps the infamous Hell's Gate obstacle in Moab, look past the waves of modified Jeeps and you know what you'll see? Toyotas. And Lexuses. There's a reason off-roaders flock to the tried-and-true machines, putting their own personal touches on them and upgrading the 4x4s to the high-heavens. The Japanese auto giant knows this and, to satisfy the needs and wants of its diehard followers, it created this: the lifted and kitted Lexus GXOR Concept.

Standing for "GX Off-Road," Lexus' newest project features all the necessary equipment for adventure, paired with the model's proven go-anywhere capability. It takes cues from today's booming overland scene by incorporating not only ultra-high performance Icon brand suspension with remote reservoirs but also a safari-style snorkel and amenities for comfortable living by way of a Patriot Campers X1H trailer. These are only a few of the highlights which help the GXOR to stand out from a typical showroom model.