Modded Off-Road Lexus LX600 Rocks Knobby Tires, Skid Plates, Mud Flaps

The "LX 600 OFFROAD JAOS"—which appears to be its official name—boasts premium off-road aftermarket parts to "inspire a sense of adventure for its driver and passenger." What does that exactly mean? Well, here's the parts list:

Front Skid Protector

Rear Skid Protector

Over Fender type-R (CFRP)

Wheels (JAOS TRIBE CROSS 20x9.0J Titanium Gold)

Tires (TOYO TIRES OPEN COUNTRY A/TIII 285/55R20 Not for sale in Japan)

Mud Guard III

Door Handle Protector

Tail-Cutter

The aftermarket parts are all produced by Japan Offroad Service, otherwise known as JAOS, which has worked with Toyota in previous builds. Founded in Tokyo back in 1985, JAOS has a reputation for being the premium off-road product manufacturer for trucks and SUVs in Japan.

Based on the parts breakdown above, it appears that the enhancements are mostly protective and cosmetic. Front and rear skid protectors and such definitely come in handy while venturing off the pavement, especially in a vehicle with complex mechanics in its underbelly.