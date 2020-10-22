Meet the Ford Bronco Built to Fight Forest Fires
That familiar shade of green makes a comeback with the Bronco Wildland Fire Rig Concept.
On top of everything else that's gone wrong in 2020, this year has also been a particularly tough year for United States forest fires with more than 7.5 million acres destroyed so far. To give back to the brave folks tasked with combating these fires, Ford is partnering up with outdoor gear and apparel brand Filson to support the National Forest Foundation by not only selling some limited edition Filson gear and donating half the proceeds but by also donating two brand new four-door Broncos that have been specially configured for firefighting.
To give wildland firefighters of America an idea of what to expect from their new rides, the two companies have created the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept. Based on the top-dog, four-door Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch Package, the concept pays homage to the classic U.S. Forest Service Broncos of the past. Up front, it's got a Ford Performance modular steel bumper with a Warn Zeon 10s winch. On top sits a custom heavy-duty roof rack carrying a Pulaski, shovel, water tanks, axes, and supporting a Rigid LED light bar. The rack is also apparently sturdy enough to double as a firefighter lookout.
In the rear, however, is where the real firefighting gear is found. It's got a Kimtek Firelite Fire/Rescue Transport skid, a Hannay Reels fire hose reel, Davey high-pressure water pump, and a water tank big enough to hold up to 50 gallons. A Stihl chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack and Sure Seal drip torch can be found latched to the skid.
The fire Bronco's interior, meanwhile, has been outfitted with a whole bunch of Filson materials and gear. There's otter green duck canvas upholstery, seats lined in the same quilted black leather found on the inside of Filson jackets, and a bimini top and rear cargo divider made of fireproof ripstop nylon found on Filson backpacks and briefcases.
