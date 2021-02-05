This Caprice Classic Wagon's Matching Trailer Looks Like Seeing a Glitch In Real Life

The General Motors B-body is God's gift to hooning: a large, reasonably priced, comfortable rear-wheel-drive platform that often packed a powerful engine up front. The "B" in B-body might as well stand for "burnouts." They're durable, reliable and in the case of later nineties bubble-Bs, instant an instant Radwood hit. So, why buy just one nineties B-body when you can have one and a half B-bodies? Up for sale on Bring a Trailer right now is a rather nice 1993 Chevrolet Caprice Classic wagon towing what is best described as a glitch in reality: the rear half of another Caprice Classic wagon with the front nose of said Caprice Classic grafted onto the front—complete with hood ornament. It's easy enough to tell where the cut line is on the trailer that at first glance, it sort of looks like your computer monitor is glitching out and mashing two pictures together, but no! That's a real trailer, and it's awesome but confusing at the same time.

Bring a Trailer

The metallic blue Caprice Classic wagon itself is everything you really need from a B-body. Under the hood is a 5.7-liter GM small block V8 paired to a four-speed automatic. It has faux wire-wheel hubcaps and period-correct white-wall tires, both of which a bit of extra class when you roast those meats. One of the rear hatches is appropriately labeled "LAND YACHT." The grey cloth bench seats look like couches, and there's even a split-bench on the front row. There's a third row that faces rearward for passengers to access through the big back door—just like third rows really should, if you ask me. There's a tow hitch installed, too, as GM's older body-on-frame cars tow more than you would expect, and you'll want to take advantage of that tow capacity with something. In this case, that something is more Caprice.

Bring a Trailer