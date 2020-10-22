This 672-HP Supercharged LS-Swapped Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Is the Ultimate Stealth Sleeper

This 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham is the kind of car that wouldn't be out of place in any older person's garage. It's big. It's comfy. There may or may not be a casserole inside en route to a church function. It may even be making the full rounds to the hair salon and the post office. Don't sleep on this one currently for sale on Craigslist, though, because it absolutely hauls the mail. This particular Fleetwood has a supercharged LSA V8 crate engine swapped under the hood. Futral Motorsports tuned the LSA up to 672 horsepower using a ported supercharger, E67 engine control unit and underdrive pulleys, per Engine Swap Depot. It bolts up to a four-speed 4L85E automatic transmission. A 10-bolt, 8.5-inch built rear-end with 3.73 gears transfers all that power to the rear wheels, wherein you can thoroughly roast the nearly-slick racing tires shown in the photos.

Inside, it looks just like Aunt Mary's Fleetwood, except she had the burgundy interior instead of the beige. The seller says that the stock digital gauges and power heated seats work, and the air conditioning blows cold. The ride may be a little less cloud-like thanks to the adjustable QA1 shocks at all four corners, but those pillowy seats should make up for part of that. Even if it didn't have a crazy engine swap, I'd still be in awe at how nice this car looks in the photos given how hard it is to find a Fleetwood of this era still in pristine shape. It's a time capsule from 1996 everywhere other than the engine bay and wheels, and I am in love. Honestly, it's about time we saw more of these Fleetwoods making big power. The big Cadillac rides on GM's front-engine, rear-wheel-drive D-platform, which is closely related to the much-loved B-platform that birthed such tire-smoking delights as the Chevrolet Impala SS. This generation of Fleetwood even got the LT1 V8 engine stock, which was shared not only with sleeper-tastic B-bodies like the Impala and Buick Roadmaster, but also with several of GM's sports cars including the Chevrolet Corvette and Pontiac Trans Am.

