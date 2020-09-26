Watch This Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse Sprout Wings and Fly Over an SUV

So much of the automotive hobby is about doing stuff that offers zero practicality at the machine's expense. Stuff like burnout competitions, mud bogging, outrageous levels of negative camber, or political bumper stickers. Why do we do it? Because this is America, land of "Oh, I'm sorry, I thought this was America!" It's no wonder someone decided to do an impression of Orville Wright in a full-size Cadillac hearse.

The words, "Go Fast & Don't Die" can be read on the side of the silver mid-90s era Cadillac Fleetwood hearse moments before takeoff. This video was posted on Instagram by account Jim_York, judging by the other posts on his page, enjoys partaking in backyard-wrestling-style car stunts.

It includes three video clips taken from different angles. The post caption’s opening line is, “nothing about this jump should have worked!” It goes on to describe the stacked odds this Don't Fear the Reaper mobile overcame while jumping over a trashed SUV.