This Lifted Cadillac Hearse on a Chevy Truck Frame Is How I Want to Go Out
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, kicking up dust en route. Yee-haw.
We all have our last wishes. I, for one, would like to go around the Nürburgring one last time. Just send me over there and send it. Yet I also love to play in the dirt, and there's an off-road park close to the 'Ring, too. Fortunately, the perfect vehicle for both of those perfectly reasonable funerary demands already exists.
Up for sale on Streetside Classics is a 1990 Cadillac Brougham hearse lifted on a Chevrolet K-10 truck chassis. I know rolling around in a lifted hearse is asking a lot from the pallbearers, but I promise not to haunt anyone this way. (Well, unless someone serves "chili" with beans in it at the reception. Then all bets are off.)
This extremely cool custom hearse is powered by a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V8 that doesn't look stock at all in the photos. The 5.7-liter engine that came in the Brougham only made between 175 and 185 horsepower from the factory, which was wholly inadequate for Cadillac's biggest, brougham-est Brougham. There isn't a list of modifications on this ad beyond an upgraded aluminum radiator and fuel injection, so here's hoping some power mods were on that unwritten list. It's all fed into a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission.
You may need to do some work to get this hearse mud-bog-and-funeral-ready as the rear floor is completely smooth and lacks the usual attachment points for stops that hold a casket in place. The casket in the photos does come with the car, but the inability to tie it down simply won't do for one last afternoon of muddin'. However, that's fine enough if you just want to take it to car shows and say that you bought Grave Digger's utilitarian cousin, Grave Hauler.
It all sits on 17-inch Ion wheels with Mastercraft MXT tires that are perfect for an afternoon of somber remembe—ha! Who am I kidding? They're for fun. Go have fun.
The interior is largely the same as it was when the Brougham was new, so you can disturb the peace in supreme comfort and style. The stereo has been upgraded to a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen-interface unit complete with a backup camera, and auxiliary gauges have been added to keep an eye on that upgraded V8.
This rad off-road-ready hearse is listed for $19,995 on Streetside Classics. That listing—complete with more photos—can be viewed here.
Got a tip? Plans to take your dearly departed loved one to Moab in a lifted hearse? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
