Tennessee DMV Accidentally Switches Woman's Driver's License Photo With Picture of a Chair
Forget about a fake ID, this is something from a different dimension.
Even though driver's license photos are typically the worst photos you could have of yourself, they typically do a good job of identifying you in a variety of scenarios, whether it be buying an adult beverage or boarding an airplane. No matter how bad you think you have it with your own license photo, however, I can almost guarantee that it's not as bad as the one this Tennessee woman received, according to CNN.
Jade Dodd recently renewed her photo online, which saved her a trip to the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles. When she finally received her updated license in the mail a week after, she was shocked to see that she wasn't looking at a photo of herself, but instead a picture of an empty chair.
The photo of the chair was splayed across the license Olan Mills-style, so in the midst of her confusion, she rang up the DMV to ask about the mistake.
“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like hey, I need my license fixed,” Dodd told CNN. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’”
Meanwhile, Dodd uploaded a photo of her license to Facebook and began to show her family, friends, and coworkers—all of whom found the accident hilarious. As the license began to make its way around the internet, people began sending back memes that featured the chair.
"When the customer visited the Driver Services Center a few years ago, during the transaction, an examiner made an error by capturing and saving the wrong photo (of an empty chair) to the customer’s profile," wrote a representative for the government body in a statement to the local news station.
"When the customer recently renewed her driver's license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file. When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally,” they added.
The department also reported that this is the first time someone has received a photo of a chair on their license.
Dodd has reportedly received a new license and has since lightened up about the mistake. Just like everyone else, she's now laughing at the goof-up and even tossed around the idea of framing it like some sort of hilarious wall decoration.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDTesla Model 3 Driver Has License Suspended by Judge After Adjusting Wipers Via TouchscreenIt didn't help that he crashed while doing so.READ NOW
- RELATED20,000 Georgia Teens Who Skipped Road Test Are Now Licensed DriversEven when properly tested, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens aged 16 to 19.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Driver Caught Speeding to Get Coronavirus Test Gets License RevokedNo mercy.READ NOW
- RELATEDTriumphant Man Granted 'IM GOD' License Plate After Kentucky Legal BattleA Federal judge had the ultimate word.READ NOW
- RELATEDEmojis Might Soon Be Allowed on State-Issued Vermont License PlatesThe proposed bill just has to pass through state legislature.READ NOW