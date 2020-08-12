Tennessee DMV Accidentally Switches Woman's Driver's License Photo With Picture of a Chair

Even though driver's license photos are typically the worst photos you could have of yourself, they typically do a good job of identifying you in a variety of scenarios, whether it be buying an adult beverage or boarding an airplane. No matter how bad you think you have it with your own license photo, however, I can almost guarantee that it's not as bad as the one this Tennessee woman received, according to CNN. Jade Dodd recently renewed her photo online, which saved her a trip to the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles. When she finally received her updated license in the mail a week after, she was shocked to see that she wasn't looking at a photo of herself, but instead a picture of an empty chair.

The photo of the chair was splayed across the license Olan Mills-style, so in the midst of her confusion, she rang up the DMV to ask about the mistake. “The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like hey, I need my license fixed,” Dodd told CNN. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’” Meanwhile, Dodd uploaded a photo of her license to Facebook and began to show her family, friends, and coworkers—all of whom found the accident hilarious. As the license began to make its way around the internet, people began sending back memes that featured the chair.