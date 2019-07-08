Incriminating Video Shows Cop Run Stop Sign, Cause Crash, and Arrest Innocent Driver

"All he kept saying was 'you hit a cop, you hit a cop, you hit a cop,' and at no moment say 'how are you, are you okay,'" said Maria Martinez in a statement to Fox 2 Detroit. "No, they just handcuffed him like a criminal." Martinez recalled her son saying, "Call my parents, call my mother."

"The police officer say [sic] 'you're 27 years old, you're old enough, you don't need no parents, and plus you don't have no rights right now.'"

Maria Martinez told the channel that her son is a U.S. citizen without any criminal history or involvement with gangs.

"He has no criminal history. He's not a criminal, he's never been in gangs. You don't treat people like that. We're human beings," Martinez continued. She adds that the MSP officer confiscated her son's phone and license during the arrest, and despite Carlos being relocated to a hospital with no pending charges, she hasn't been able to get these items back. Meanwhile, the officer who arrested her son allegedly tried to protect his identity by not sharing his supervisor's contact information.

"The grey car was in the wrong. They didn't stop," added an anonymous witness. "Unfortunately, it was the police, but they were in the wrong."

The Drive contacted the MSP for an update of its ongoing investigation and we will update when we receive comment.