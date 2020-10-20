GM Invests $2B in Spring Hill, Tennessee Plant to Build Cadillac Lyriq and Other EVs

General Motors, like almost every other car company, is gearing up for an electric future. New platforms are being made, battery tech is being invested in and as the Detroit automaker announced today, money is being spent upgrading and expanding its facilities. In particular, GM is spending $2 billion at its Spring Hill assembly plant in Tenessee to upgrade numerous facets of the location, including the paint and body shops as well as the general assembly area. These upgrades are in preparation for the production of Cadillac's upcoming Lyriq EV, and a number of other upcoming electric projects.

However, unlike "Factory ZERO"—the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center—the Spring Hill plant won't be going 100 percent electric. Conventional combustion-powered models like the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 will still be made there. That being said, Spring Hill is now GM's third facility to start retooling for EV production, the others being the aforementioned Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center and the Orion Assembly facility in Michigan.

Along with these EV investments, a slew of smaller expenditures was also detailed in GM's press release on the matter. $100 million is going to the Lansing Delta Township Assembly to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia. Meanwhile, $32 million is going to Flint Assembly for future production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. $17 million is being spent at the Romulus, Michigan propulsion plant to make more 10-speed transmissions, and two investments in the Orion Assembly facility and GM's Brownstown Charter Township location were also detailed. Both relate to the production of the Cruise autonomous vehicle and are valued at $3.5 million and $750,000, respectively.

So it looks like GM is going to build a ton of EVs, which we kind of knew already. It seems like a plus that the company is making more stable investments in addition to its talks with Nikola, and we can actually expect some new products this time around. Let's hope the reveal of the new Hummer EV goes well tonight, too.

