Well, This Has Certainly Been a Bad Week for Nikola

Over the weekend, electric truck startup Nikola made headlines once again as a report broke that its One semi truck concept's design was merely a bought-in college project. While unacknowledged outsourcing on a flagship product would be a scandal to shame any legacy automaker, Nikola is no legacy automaker. It's still an ethereal entity that has yet to build a production vehicle, which conveniently leaves it able to weather news cycles that'd sink any real car company—like its aspiring business partner, General Motors.

Somehow not dissuaded by accusations of fraud on a grand scale or the subsequent departure of Nikola's founder Trevor Milton, GM won't just continue its negotiations with Nikola, it wants a still-bigger stake in the company, according to Bloomberg. Of course, GM has every right to ask more of its deal with Nikola, which will involve it manufacturing the Badger pickup truck. Should it ever move beyond the concept phase, anyway, as the Badger's reveal event has been canceled per Green Car Reports.