2004 Hyundai Sonata Sleeper Makes Over 500 HP on Near-Stock Internals

For most people, the question of "how fast can I go for as little money as possible?" is answered by sticking to the beaten path; by buying a car with a stout aftermarket. But some people have a fierce streak of individuality that leads them to seek speed where others wouldn't, and these are the kinds of people who build cars like the one you see here: a 2004 Hyundai Sonata making over 500 horsepower with a mix of almost-stock internals and bolt-ons borrowed from other cars.

Hurst Built on Facebook

This hyper-Hyundai is the work of Huntsville, Alabama-based, one-man speed shop Hurst Built. Its owner explained to The Drive that despite the lack of an aftermarket for the Sonata and 162,000 miles on the car, the build was more straightforward than you might think. See, four-cylinder Sonatas of this vintage run on a 2.4-liter engine called the G4JS, which is basically a license-built version of the Mitsubishi 4G64—a close relative of the legendary 4G63T from the Lancer Evolution (and other quick Mitsubishis). Unlike the single-cam 4G64, however, the G4JS has a twin-cam head, complemented by a cast-iron block and forged steel connecting rods from the factory.

Hurst Built