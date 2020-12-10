This 512-HP Hyundai Sonata Sleeper Build Is an Invisible Rocket Ship

Picture yourself in a production muscle car at a stoplight next to a Hyundai Sonata. Would you beat it off the line? Not if you’re up against Gio Lewis’ “Dragonata,” a 2012 Sonata he picked up brand new off the dealer lot in 2011 and has been modifying ever since. At 512 horsepower, even the brand-new 290-hp Sonata N Line is going to be left behind. There's even video proof of him gapping a Dodge Challenger 392 in the Dragonata, which probably hurt some feelings. A standard 2012 Sonata comes in two engine varieties: a 198-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder, and a 274-hp 2.0-liter turbo four. In 2013, Lewis added a front-mounted intercooler and went catless with his creation, boosting airflow and power. Then he added a meth injection kit and nitrous for the full Fast & Furious treatment a year later. It became the super-sleeper it is now when Lewis decided to build the engine and slap on a bigger turbo.

"I overbuilt it with stronger parts than what's needed so I can have a car that's reliable," Lewis told me via Instagram. He and his wife are retired from the Army and purchased a pair of his-and-hers Sonatas as part of their retirement plan with the intent of maintaining them and passing them down to their teens. Meanwhile, he had big plans for his Hyundai. Even before his latest upgrade, he was racing it at the drag strip and beating C5 Corvettes and Mustang GTs. "I didn't get a real chance to race the car at the track after the turbo upgrade because the local track closed down in 2017, but prior to and during the upgrade I raced it," Lewis said. "Once my car was with TurboKits, I would take the wife's car to the track."

