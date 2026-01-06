Almost Half of All Toyotas Sold Last Year Had an Electric Motor

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Just because electric vehicles are losing steam in the United States doesn’t mean electrification is. I know that sounds weird, but just look at Toyota‘s 2025 sales numbers for proof. The auto manufacturing giant sold 1,051,397 electrified vehicles last year, consisting of hybrids, battery-electric, and sure, some fuel-cell electric models. In other words, 49% of the Toyota brand’s total sales volume was propelled by electric motors in some way, shape, or form.

Toyota says that’s a 19% jump compared to the year prior, and there are several reasons for that. The ever-popular Camry continues to lead the way as a hybrid-only model, and the company sold 316,185 of ’em in 2025. The Corolla hybrid had its best-ever sales year, as did the Sequoia, which is now hybrid-only as well.

The BZ, Toyota’s lone battery-electric vehicle, actually saw a 15.9% sales decrease last year. It wasn’t even close to offsetting the growth in other areas, however, as volume fell from 18,570 to 15,609 units. The hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai plummeted 57.9%, but then again, that was a relatively minuscule drop in the bucket as it went from 499 sold in 2024 to 210 last year. The truth is, electrification outside of hybrids amounts to small potatoes in Toyota’s current sales spread.

Even when you add Lexus‘ totals, 47% of Toyota Motor North America’s sales in the U.S. were electrified. Just 35.6% of the luxury brand’s sales were battery-propelled, either partially or wholly, though that was still more than ever with 131,851 vehicles in that category. Add up Toyota and Lexus’ efforts, and the count swells to 1,183,248 units in total.

Some folks might not care about this, I understand, but I consider it a pretty major moment. We’re seeing what happens when an incredibly high-volume manufacturer switches several of its most popular models to hybrid-only while adding hybrid options to other big-sellers like 4Runner and Tacoma. I won’t be surprised at all if the share of electrified vehicles is more than 50% this year, because at this point, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” it’ll happen.

