Edison Motors Now Has a Pair of Diesel-Electric Pickup Trucks, and a Kit Is On the Way

The boys at Edison Motors have something special going on. Not only have they built multiple diesel-electric, series-hybrid semi trucks, but now, they have a pair of pickups as well. These rigs—a second-gen Ram and a 79-Series Toyota Land Cruiser—serve as proofs of concept for the Canadian company’s upcoming swap kits. The idea is that, with Edison’s hardware, any pickup built in the last six decades can be converted to run a diesel-electric powertrain.

Chace Barber, Edison’s president and co-founder, is one smart cookie. I interviewed him last year for a video on The Drive‘s YouTube channel, and I was more than impressed with his approach to making futureproof machinery that realistically incorporates electrification. The company was wise when it teamed up with Rich Bosch from Deboss Garage, as he’s now Edison’s Vice President of Work Truck Fabrication. Effectively, that makes him the lead designer for this pickup truck project.

Edison Motors and Deboss Garage via YouTube

Both builds run a 2.8-liter Cummins diesel crate engine under the hood. That four-banger clanks into action and runs a generator that’s attached to the back. From there, electricity is fed into a battery that’s mounted between the frame rails, and eventually makes its way to a pair of e-axles that provide instant torque to the wheels rather than feeding it through a transfer case. It’s really slick, and as you can see in these clips, it provides the best of both worlds with silent electric operation and self-replenishing range thanks to the small-displacement diesel available on demand.

These kits are still in development, so expect some of the components to look different when they reach production. Take the Land Cruiser’s bed-mounted EV cooling setup for example; they’re working on making that compact enough to fit underneath the box so it’s still as usable as a factory truck. For what it’s worth, the second-gen Ram’s bed is totally free of anything like that, and you’d never know it’s a series-hybrid without seeing the e-axles.

Edison Motors and Deboss Garage via YouTube

Edison isn’t taking any shortcuts with its trucks as it works with domestic companies and global suppliers to make real, attainable products for folks who want and need them. I wouldn’t just say that about any startup on the internet, either, as there are enough of those who build hype just to build capital. Barber and Co. have admitted more than once when an idea didn’t pan out, which is rare in this space. But I don’t need to tell you that.

What they’re doing is genuinely smart, taking technology like series-hybrid drivetrains that have been used in locomotives for more than 100 years and applying them to trucks. They’re also willing to pivot, as Barber said they’re considering selling their own rolling chassis with the electrified powertrains already installed so all that’s left to do is plop a pickup body on top.

We’ll see what’s next with Edison, but this looks like a good sign.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com