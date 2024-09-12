Caterpillar Is Secretly Building Parts for Its Rumored Pickup Truck: Source

The rumor that Caterpillar is getting into pickup trucks has been floating around for a while, and it seems pretty easy to debunk. It’s far-fetched with no real supporting details up to this point. Besides, Cat makes enough money manufacturing almost every other type of equipment under the sun. It just doesn’t seem logical. But then, we got this email.

It came in response to our story from a few weeks back titled, “No, Caterpillar Is Definitely Not Making a Pickup Truck.” The blog itself was a response to viral TikTok and YouTube videos claiming the company’s foray into passenger vehicles had been confirmed with AI-generated images and a bunch of made-up specs poorly supporting the case. It’s still far more likely than not that a yellow-and-black-badged pickup will never come to market, but a Caterpillar employee who asked to remain anonymous tipped us off with the following, emphasis ours:

“Those images were definitely AI-generated and as far as I know there have been no mockup designs made for the vehicle, but I can confirm that we have begun to make the engine liners for the proposed trucks already.”

I know what you’re probably thinking: “Likely story, bud.” And I acknowledge that we should take this with a grain of salt—maybe even a heaping spoonful. But let’s look at the rest of the details they provided.

Our source, who we verified is indeed a Cat insider in a position to know this information, says they were briefed with relatively limited specifics just once. According to them, two engine options could be available: A V6 for $59,000-$69,000 and a V8 starting at $89,000. These powerplants would almost definitely run on diesel, but it’s unclear if they’re talking about half-ton or heavy-duty pickups.

I’m less concerned with whether or not the pricing estimates are accurate; it seems way too early in the game to make those assumptions in today’s economy. But the idea that Cat is allegedly entertaining the idea in the first place is surprising to me.

Imagine this but slightly smaller with a lift kit, chrome wheels, and a blindingly bright LED light bar on the roof. Now we’re talkin’. (This is sarcasm.) Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images Construction Photography/Avalon

Engine liner production for the pickup is supposedly underway at Cat’s foundry in Mapleton, Illinois. That’s the same facility where a worker was tragically killed in a fire in June. The source tells me, “The damage left little alternative than to find another product to be produced in place of the 9322 [cylinder liner].” They said the parts being manufactured now are just samples, at least for now, though volume is relatively high considering that.

There are plenty of possibilities to consider, but one I’d like to throw out is that Cat could step in as an engine provider for an already-established pickup truck brand. The relationship could be similar to the one Ram has with Cummins, in that case. But that leads me to wonder which existing automaker might consider ditching their engine supplier or stepping into a new category hand-in-hand with Cat. Ram’s relationship with Cummins spans decades and I feel like they’re inseparable, even with the EPA drama earlier this year. GM gets its Duramax diesel engines from one of its own subsidiary companies, while Ford builds its Power Stroke diesels in-house.

All this is to say, don’t count out a Caterpillar pickup truck after all. I won’t tell you to look for one at job sites by any certain date, but after this, I won’t tell you to dream on, either.

