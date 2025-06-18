Ram Now Has the Best Powertrain Warranty in Trucks, and It Includes HD Models

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Warranties usually aren’t exciting, but when they’re this good, they’re worth squawking about. Ram is rolling out a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty on all 2026 model year trucks, from the 1500 half-ton to the 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500. That means no matter which new Ram truck you buy, whether it be a Baja-blasting RHO or a Cummins diesel-powered HD model, the powertrain will be covered well into the next decade (unless you exceed the mileage limit first, of course).

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis explained in a press release that this decision is a direct response to both the price of new vehicles and the loan terms most customers accept to buy them. “Everything is more expensive, and trucks are certainly no exception. Truck buyers are financing purchases for longer periods of time, with nearly 80 percent of new truck loans exceeding five years,” he said.

The only Ram model this new warranty doesn’t apply to is the Promaster EV. Those are typically owned by fleets anyway, and the limited warranty isn’t offered to fleets—only individuals and businesses.

This 10-year/100,000-mile coverage includes the engine, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, differentials, and axles. That means if the glow plugs go bad on your brand-spankin’ new 6.7-liter Cummins at no fault of your own, they’ll cover it. Or let’s say the e-locking front diff gives out on your Power Wagon after 95,000 miles, then Ram will replace it so long as you aren’t the reason it broke.

It’s a pretty sweet deal, all things considered. Ford and General Motors both cap out at five years/60,000 miles for their powertrain warranties, as that’s really the industry standard. A few carmakers like Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Mitsubishi actually match Ram’s new term limits, but this is the first we’re seeing on big, hard-working trucks. It’s impressive for that reason alone.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com