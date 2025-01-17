Electric Ram 1500 REV’s 500-Mile Long-Range Trim Axed

Stellantis has a problem. In its scramble to slash costs in the face of softening sales, the Chrysler-Dodge-Ram-Jeep-(Italian Brands Here) parent is sidelining programs left and right. According to MoparInsiders, even the long-range version of Ram’s forthcoming flagship electric pickup is getting the axe, citing a message sent to suppliers this week asking them to immediately cease all development on the 229-kWh variant.

Here’s the relevant section (emphasis from the original communication):

As Stellantis continues to focus on the launch of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger and Ram 1500 REV (BEV L), the Company has made the decision to CANCEL the Light Duty Ram 1500 DT BEV XL (long range variant). Consequently, we ask you to immediately cease all activities related o this project and suspend all incremental spending. Please note that the cancellation only applies to UNIQUE BEV XL parts. Work on any parts shared with the BEV L should NOT be cancelled/stopped.

The Drive reached out to Ram for comment on this supplier notice; a representative responded only by reiterating the brand’s “recent move to lead with Ramcharger technology,” and forwarding a press release from last month, which we previously reported on.

Canceling new models seems like an odd strategy for a company whose dealers are screaming for products, but Ram seems to have found itself going too big too quickly—ironic, coming from the company that warned everybody about the dangers of “premature electrification.” In Stellantis’ case, the money’s been spent and there’s no product to show for it, while those who arrived “prematurely” have an entire development cycle under their belts, with all the institutional wisdom that comes with it.

Considering the current climate, we can’t say we’re surprised by the announcement. While the notion that the EV transition has been canceled is patently ludicrous (To save you a click, total EV sales in the U.S. were up 7% in 2024), the buying public has simply grown hostile toward expensive vehicles in general. Trucks are already costly, and electrifying them doesn’t mitigate that issue. Ford had to sideline F-150 Lightning production in October despite a nearly 40% increase in sales over 2023. Even with that uptick, output was far exceeding demand.

Technically, nothing is stopping Ram from revisiting the big battery pack for the REV at a later date. For now, though, it seems buyers will have to accept the standard model’s 350-mile projected range. This isn’t the first big cut we’ve seen from Stellantis in recent days, and there may be more to come. 2025 is shaping up to be an interesting year for the folks in Auburn Hills, between this news and the company’s unexpected, sudden corporate shakeup. Here’s hoping it’s a comeback year, too.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com