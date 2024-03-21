2025 Ram 1500 High Output I6 Gets Worse MPG Than the Hemi V8

Stellantis broke many hearts when it dropped the V8 from some of its most famously V8 models, like the Dodge Charger and Ram 1500 pickups. The company's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six has been tapped to fill in for the beloved 5.7-liter Hemi in pretty much all cases. For the most part it's a worthy replacement, with more power and performance than the old V8. There is a drawback, though, and it's a somewhat surprising one: fuel economy.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just released the official fuel economy figures for the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which consists of three different engine options: an entry-level 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 mild-hybrid, a standard-output Hurricane I6, and a high-output Hurricane I6. And despite its two fewer cylinders and much smaller displacement, the Hurricane I6's fuel economy figures are mostly worse than the old V8's.

Naturally, the high-output version of the Hurricane I6 is going to be the thirstiest, with its 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque, returning 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined. Compare that to the old 5.7-liter V8's 18 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined, and the new engine is less efficient across the board. Additionally, the high-output I6 requires 91-octane fuel, making it even more costly. It's worth noting that it's also significantly more powerful, as the the V8 only made 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Stellantis

However, even the standard-output is barely more efficient than the old V8. The EPA rates it at 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined, which makes it better than the V8 on the highway but worse around town, while having the same combined rating. According to the EPA's calculations, the new standard-output I6 will save $2,000 in fuel costs over five years compared to the V8 despite still being more powerful, with 420 hp and 469 lb-ft. On the flip side, though, the high-output I6 will cost $3,500 more in fuel over five years than the old V8.

Admittedly, most Ram owners are going to stick with the standard-output I6, since it's more than powerful enough for the sort of work a truck needs to do, and those customers will actually save at the pump over the long term, according to the EPA. And since the high-output engine only comes on the priciest trim levels (Limited, Limited Longhorn, and Tungsten), those customers likely won't mind the hit to fuel economy.

Without question, the new I6 is more powerful than the old V8 and should deliver stronger performance across the board: speed, towing, and hauling. But that increased performance will come at a price, at the pump. It's yet another reminder that reducing emissions is not to be confused with improving fuel efficiency, or lowering cost of ownership.