The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is poised to be the most efficient pickup truck in its class with its available hybrid drivetrain. According to the Canadian government, it hits that mark by netting up to 25 miles per gallon. If you know anything about the old Tacoma, or midsize pickups in general, you'll recognize that's pretty solid.

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hasn't published its stats for the 2024 Tacoma, a user of 4thGenTacoma.com discovered that mileage figures are already available from Natural Resources Canada. They cover only four-wheel-drive models of the Tacoma, which will also be available with rear-wheel drive, but they do cover both the eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. While the database doesn't differentiate between hybrid and pure combustion drivetrains, I'll leave you to guess how else a four-wheel-drive pickup achieves 25 mpg.

2024 Toyota Tacoma. Jerry Perez

That's right—the new Tacoma is rated as high as 25 mpg highway with the automatic, which gets 19 mpg city and 21 combined. That's for what the site refers to as the "3-mode" model, as opposed to a "2-mode" and one not labeled as either. It's unclear what the difference between the former two is, with the "2-mode" automatic getting just 23 mpg highway, though we know the last of them is the manual version. It gets just 18 mpg city, 23 highway, and 20 combined. These figures match the window stickers of U.S. models according to the forum user who dug them up, so they're believed to be accurate to the U.S. market.

Canada hasn't shared numbers for the RWD models yet, but these 4WD Tacomas compare well to their competitors. Between the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Nissan Frontier, the Ford does best with 20 mpg city, 24 highway, and 22 overall. Notably, it gets better city mileage and a higher overall rating than the Toyota, presumably owing to its 10-speed automatic. The Chevy and Nissan are otherwise tied.

2024 four-wheel-drive pickup truck mileage compared. FuelEconomy.gov

None of these apply to the most extreme off-road or performance models, just regular 4x4s. The rear-wheel-drive versions will also get better mileage, and it remains unclear if the hybrid is included in the figures above. (You'd expect a hybrid to get the best city mileage.)

It's also worth noting that new Tacoma outperforms the outgoing model by a decent amount. The 2023 truck couldn't eclipse 20 mpg combined with the 3.5-liter V6 or the naturally aspirated 2.7-liter four-cylinder. It peaked at 22 mpg highway with the smaller powertrain, but now thanks to a turbo and hybrid assist, the Tacoma is more efficient and more powerful..

We shouldn't have long to wait before we find out what these trucks can do in the real world. So far, it seems like a winner.