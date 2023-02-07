2024 BMW X5 and X6 Get New V8, More Powerful Inline-Six, iDrive 8

Newly facelifted versions of BMW's mid-size SUVs have been revealed. The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 both sport tweaked front fascias, new mild hybrid motors, and the company's new-gen interior.

In addition to squintier headlights, design changes include new taillight signatures on the X5 that look like Xs as well as a standard M Sport package for the X6 encompassing a blacked-out section underneath the kidney grille.

Behind said grille is a new 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain for the base straight-six 40i and V8 M60i models to smooth out the auto start-stop. The latter also now uses the automaker's new S68 4.4-liter V8 making 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It's the same V8 that will be in the upcoming XM and helps the X5 and X6 M60i get from zero to 60 mph in a positively speedy 4.2 seconds.

The X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid version, meanwhile, receives 100 more hp than before for a total of 483 mostly thanks to a more powerful electric motor. It also boasts 10 more miles of electric-only range than before thanks to a 25% bigger battery and improved energy management. This one takes 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph. Base models come with a 3.0-liter straight-six (which, like the V8, now comes with that mild hybrid system) making 374 hp (up from 335) and gets from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

Spirited X5 and X6 drivers (those who aren't hardcore enough to go for the inevitable full M versions, at least) will want to opt for the M Sport package which adds a Sprint function. Hold down the left shift paddle and the transmission shifts into the lowest possible gear, everything is put into their most aggressive setting, and the mild hybrid motors go into full attack mode.

Four-wheel steering of up to three degrees, meanwhile, is now standard on the M60i models for better low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability. For those who'd rather have the car do some of the driving for them, improved assisted highway driving can now do hands-free driving on limited access highways at up to 85 mph.

Interiors receive the BMW's latest curved screen setup running iDrive 8. There's a 12.3-inch instrument screen behind the steering wheel right next to a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The new cabin mimics that of the new 7 Series and X7 with hidden air vents and a big light bar that spans the dash. It also gets BMW's new-gen gear nub toggle thingy instead of a traditional lever. Opt for the Executive Package and the gear toggle, start/stop button, and iDrive wheel are made of glass.

Just like before, the facelifted X5 and X6 will be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina starting in April. The 2024 BMW X5 starts at $66,195 while the X6 starts at $74,895.

