2023 BMW Alpina XB7: 630 HP, Fancy Suspension, and a $145,995 Price Tag

The new 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 is an example of Alpina doing what it does best—making bonkers-fast versions of BMW's most luxurious vehicles. In this case, it's a hot version of BMW's latest X7 SUV, or as BMW likes to call them, "Sports Activity Vehicles".

The 2023 XB7 gets a new 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It's a healthy 28-hp boost over the outgoing XB7, and a mighty leap above the 523 hp available in the top-of-the-range BMW X7 M60i. The added power nets the new XB7 a 0.1 second improvement in the zero-to-60 mph time over the outgoing model, now down to 3.9 seconds. Top speed is a lofty 180 mph.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic with an integrated 48-volt mild hybrid system. The XB7's all-wheel-drive system comes complete with a electronic limited-slip differential at the rear, which helps maximize traction when putting that mighty power to the ground.

The XB7 gets air suspension, complete with Alpina-specific dampers built for the application. It's complete with ride-height control, allowing the vehicle to be raised up to 1.6 inches at under 19 mph, which helps the XB7 clear ramps or other difficult obstacles. Ride height is lowered when the vehicle is placed in Sport mode, or when driving above 100 mph. The lower ride height aids handling, due to a lower center of gravity and the natural addition of negative camber as the vehicle is lowered.

Other modifications include Alpina-specific struts to increase chassis stiffness, while rear-wheel steering is also present, with the back wheels able to pivot up to 2.3° in either direction. The system is of particular use when navigating tight parking spaces at low speeds.

Two wheel choices are available. 21" Alpina Dynamic wheels can be chosen, fitted with performance summer tires or all-season runflats. Alternatively, 23" Alpina Classic 20-spoke wheels can be specified, which come with bespoke summer performance tires developed by Pirelli specifically for the XB7. Either way, the XB7 sports Brembo brakes at all four corners, with calipers finished in Alpina Blue with white lettering.

Inside, there's the usual smattering of Alpina emblems on the steering wheel, cluster, and dash. The iDrive controller wheel features the Alpina roundel, and there's a special Alpina plaque on the console, too. The interior also gets special Alpina trim variants, with customers able to choice from Piano lacquer or Natural Walnut Anthracite finishes.

BMW may have purchased Alpina earlier this year, but it's clear the latter company hasn't compromised on its brand just yet. It's still delivering luxurious vehicles with a focus on high performance, and they still bear that special roundel.

For some, the BMW X7 is neither special nor powerful enough. For those individuals, the BMW Alpina XB7 may be just the ticket. Orders open this month, so if that sounds like you, it's time to give your dealer a ring.