BMW Is Acquiring Alpina After All These Years

Alpina, a company with a long history of tuning and selling luxury BMWs, has sold its brand rights to the Munich automaker. The agreement should lead to an expansion of BMW's product offerings, and likely much closer cooperation between the two already-tight companies. Much of these changes are said to be on the way after 2025.

What's clear is that this deal means things will effectively stay the way they are until then. At that point, some manner of restructuring for Alpina's 300-person workforce is planned.

The agreement seems to be driven by a desire for Alpina to be more comfortably positioned for the future and electrification, with a greater focus on in-vehicle software. A joint press release cites "the transformation towards electromobility" as one key area Alpina wants to cooperate with BMW in. Effectively, all this costs money and requires development that Alpina may not have been comfortable with on its own. The deal with BMW will likely mean some extra cash for the relatively small company in the short term, and offer greater stability in the long term.

That's not to say Alpina is hurting for cash. 2021 was the boutique automaker's "most successful year [in history]," likely due to the rise of luxury goods' popularity during the pandemic. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and other luxury automakers saw similar successes.