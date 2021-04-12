BMW Sales Spike Despite Big Grilles, Strange Marketing, and Pandemic

BMW

For instance, if you haven't seen many new Z4s lately, it's because the brand is barely selling any, a problem that has gotten worse in 2021. After selling just 625 examples in the first quarter of last year, that figure dropped 68.8 percent to 195 units in Q1 2021. Compare this to the car's platform partner, the Toyota Supra, and things look even grimmer. Despite being more-or-less the same car underneath, Toyota's Supra sold 828 units in the month of March alone. Despite slow sales for some models, though—the 3 Series and 8 Series were down around 11 percent as well—the overall picture was a sparkly one. BMW's light trucks, with the exception of the X4, were all up, as the X3 led the charge with the most sales at 14,988 units and a 41.2 percent increase YoY. Surprisingly, the success wasn't all thanks to trucks—quite the contrary, actually. BMW's large sedans like the 5 and 7 Series did well, with a 19.2 and 13.9 percent gain in Q1, respectively. The big surprise was from BMW's smallest and arguably most enthusiast-geared offering, the 2 Series. Sales increased an enormous 199.5 percent year over year, with the humble 2 outselling the largest vehicle BMW makes, the X7, and Mr. Big Sniffer himself, the 4 Series.

