The New BMW M240i Coupe Will Lay Down More Power Than the Original M2

BMW hasn't rested on its laurels when it comes to the 2er's handling chops either as the car's torsional rigidity has been improved by 12 percent. It'll feature wider tracks in the front and rear, new shocks, and stiffer front axle support bearings that are said to benefit steering feel. A new front splitter as well as air curtains, deflectors, and underbody covers reduce front end lift by 50 percent compared to the old model, and a "near 50:50" weight distribution has also been confirmed.
Power will continue to be fed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to a rear-wheel-drive (or, if you must, rear-biased all-wheel-drive) system and an M sports rear differential. Tested at the Nürburgring as well as the public streets around Munich and Maisach, Germany, the new 2 was "designed to meet the expectations of the most discerning BMW enthusiasts." Those are some high expectations, BMW. I hope you guys know what you're doing.
When the new BMW 2 Series Coupe drops this summer, it'll debut with the rear-drive 230i and all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive first, with the 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i coming later.