The New BMW M240i Coupe Will Lay Down More Power Than the Original M2

Please don't screw this one up, BMW.

By Chris Tsui
BMW

Happy news: BMW is keeping the (relatively) lightweight, rear-drive sport coupes alive with a new 2 Series Coupe due out this summer. The upcoming German is undergoing final testing and development is also almost complete, as seen in these self-shot "spy" photographs it's provided of the new 2er still wearing quite a bit of camouflage. For a peek at what it may look like without the camo, here's the post from when a supposed 2 Series was leaked more than a year ago on Instagram.

Going as far as mentioning the iconic 2002 as a spiritual predecessor for this car, BMW is giving its most compact and arguably most engaging coupe more power for the new generation. The next M240i will feature a 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six making 382 horsepower; 47 hp more than the model did before and 17 hp more than the original M2. As a reference, the M2 Competition and M2 CS made 405 and 444 hp, respectively.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

BMW hasn't rested on its laurels when it comes to the 2er's handling chops either as the car's torsional rigidity has been improved by 12 percent. It'll feature wider tracks in the front and rear, new shocks, and stiffer front axle support bearings that are said to benefit steering feel. A new front splitter as well as air curtains, deflectors, and underbody covers reduce front end lift by 50 percent compared to the old model, and a "near 50:50" weight distribution has also been confirmed.

Power will continue to be fed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to a rear-wheel-drive (or, if you must, rear-biased all-wheel-drive) system and an M sports rear differential. Tested at the Nürburgring as well as the public streets around Munich and Maisach, Germany, the new 2 was "designed to meet the expectations of the most discerning BMW enthusiasts." Those are some high expectations, BMW. I hope you guys know what you're doing.

When the new BMW 2 Series Coupe drops this summer, it'll debut with the rear-drive 230i and all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive first, with the 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i coming later.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

Got a tip or question for the author about the upcoming BMW 2 Series? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ