The New BMW M240i Coupe Will Lay Down More Power Than the Original M2

Happy news: BMW is keeping the (relatively) lightweight, rear-drive sport coupes alive with a new 2 Series Coupe due out this summer. The upcoming German is undergoing final testing and development is also almost complete, as seen in these self-shot "spy" photographs it's provided of the new 2er still wearing quite a bit of camouflage. For a peek at what it may look like without the camo, here's the post from when a supposed 2 Series was leaked more than a year ago on Instagram.

Going as far as mentioning the iconic 2002 as a spiritual predecessor for this car, BMW is giving its most compact and arguably most engaging coupe more power for the new generation. The next M240i will feature a 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six making 382 horsepower; 47 hp more than the model did before and 17 hp more than the original M2. As a reference, the M2 Competition and M2 CS made 405 and 444 hp, respectively.