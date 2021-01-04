Here's the V10-Dubbed M2 Clip BMW Released and Tried to Erase From the Internet

It's not clear why BMW did this, because the M2 Competition is far from a bad-sounding car. It wouldn't have been a sin if they just overdubbed some louder exhaust sound from an actual M2 Competition over the clip, but obviously, that's not what they did.

Currently, the only two V10-powered vehicles for sale are the Lamborghini Huracan and the Audi R8—and they use the same engine—so it's either one of those, or to be fair, one of BMW's older M5s or M6s, both of which were powered by 5.0-liter S85 V10s at one point. It could also be any number of other V10-powered cars, of course. Those are just the most likely ones, with Mitchell as well as Top Gear host Chris Harris both saying they heard the Audi/Lambo V10.

In any case, it's fair to say there isn't much logic behind BMWs marketing anymore, so attempting to explain it would be fruitless. I guess it's at least not as bad as Quizno's "Rat Commercial." When BMW starts doing stuff like that, we'll know they hit rock bottom.

