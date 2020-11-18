Lamborghini Huracan STO: A 630-HP, RWD Rocket that Weighs the Same as a VW Golf

It's racier than a Performante and sits atop the Huracan range.

ByMáté Petrány
Lamborghini
Máté PetrányView Máté Petrány's Articles

Being the direct successor of the multiple record-setting Huracán Performante, the latest evolution of the smaller Lamborghini platform is the Super Trofeo Omologata—essentially the road-going version of Squadra Corse’s race cars. The Huracán STO comes in rear-drive only, with a dry weight of 2,951 pounds thanks to a body that's composed of more than 75 percent carbon fiber. Positioned above the all-wheel-drive Huracán Evo, power of the naturally aspirated V10 remains unchanged at 630 horsepower, while peak torque has actually been dropped from 442 pound-feet to 417.

Perhaps the most striking surprise of the STO is that it comes with an integrated front clamshell like, let's say, a Dodge Viper did in 1993, or if you want to stick to Lamborghinis, the Miura in 1966, or more recently, 2011's Sesto Elemento. For this track-focused RWD wonder, the design team also went for a 20 percent lighter windscreen and 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in either track or road-specification Bridgestone Potenza tires.

Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini

Needless to say, the Huracán's aero package has been upgraded as well. With more aggressive air vents, scoops and an adjustable rear spoiler aided by a racing fin, Lamborghini says the Super Trofeo Omologata represents a 37 percent increase in aerodynamic efficiency, capable of producing up to 53 percent more downforce than the already track-happy Huracán Performante.

Keeping all those cornering speeds in mind, the STO also comes with Brembo's latest CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes, as well as three driving modes: STO for the road, Trophy for chasing trophies, and rain for when even 417 pound-feet of torque seems excessive for the rear tires only.

Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini

Rear visiblity? Yeah...not really. What you get instead is a sprint to 62 mph in three seconds flat, 124 mph in nine seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. Brembo's new tech can also turn that speed into heat in the form of a complete stop from 62 mph in just 98 feet.

Like all "race car derived," and "already six-years into the production cycle" specials, the Huracán STO comes at a premium. In the United States, it will start at $327,838, which is a considerable hike over the $261,274 Evo, as well as 2017's Performante officially priced at $274,390 at the time.

However, let's not forget that you do also get a sweet carbon fiber clamshell with your reduced peak torque.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ