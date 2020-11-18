Lamborghini Huracan STO: A 630-HP, RWD Rocket that Weighs the Same as a VW Golf
It's racier than a Performante and sits atop the Huracan range.
Being the direct successor of the multiple record-setting Huracán Performante, the latest evolution of the smaller Lamborghini platform is the Super Trofeo Omologata—essentially the road-going version of Squadra Corse’s race cars. The Huracán STO comes in rear-drive only, with a dry weight of 2,951 pounds thanks to a body that's composed of more than 75 percent carbon fiber. Positioned above the all-wheel-drive Huracán Evo, power of the naturally aspirated V10 remains unchanged at 630 horsepower, while peak torque has actually been dropped from 442 pound-feet to 417.
Perhaps the most striking surprise of the STO is that it comes with an integrated front clamshell like, let's say, a Dodge Viper did in 1993, or if you want to stick to Lamborghinis, the Miura in 1966, or more recently, 2011's Sesto Elemento. For this track-focused RWD wonder, the design team also went for a 20 percent lighter windscreen and 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in either track or road-specification Bridgestone Potenza tires.
Needless to say, the Huracán's aero package has been upgraded as well. With more aggressive air vents, scoops and an adjustable rear spoiler aided by a racing fin, Lamborghini says the Super Trofeo Omologata represents a 37 percent increase in aerodynamic efficiency, capable of producing up to 53 percent more downforce than the already track-happy Huracán Performante.
Keeping all those cornering speeds in mind, the STO also comes with Brembo's latest CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes, as well as three driving modes: STO for the road, Trophy for chasing trophies, and rain for when even 417 pound-feet of torque seems excessive for the rear tires only.
Rear visiblity? Yeah...not really. What you get instead is a sprint to 62 mph in three seconds flat, 124 mph in nine seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. Brembo's new tech can also turn that speed into heat in the form of a complete stop from 62 mph in just 98 feet.
Like all "race car derived," and "already six-years into the production cycle" specials, the Huracán STO comes at a premium. In the United States, it will start at $327,838, which is a considerable hike over the $261,274 Evo, as well as 2017's Performante officially priced at $274,390 at the time.
However, let's not forget that you do also get a sweet carbon fiber clamshell with your reduced peak torque.
