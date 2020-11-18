Lamborghini Huracan STO: A 630-HP, RWD Rocket that Weighs the Same as a VW Golf

Being the direct successor of the multiple record-setting Huracán Performante, the latest evolution of the smaller Lamborghini platform is the Super Trofeo Omologata—essentially the road-going version of Squadra Corse’s race cars. The Huracán STO comes in rear-drive only, with a dry weight of 2,951 pounds thanks to a body that's composed of more than 75 percent carbon fiber. Positioned above the all-wheel-drive Huracán Evo, power of the naturally aspirated V10 remains unchanged at 630 horsepower, while peak torque has actually been dropped from 442 pound-feet to 417.

Perhaps the most striking surprise of the STO is that it comes with an integrated front clamshell like, let's say, a Dodge Viper did in 1993, or if you want to stick to Lamborghinis, the Miura in 1966, or more recently, 2011's Sesto Elemento. For this track-focused RWD wonder, the design team also went for a 20 percent lighter windscreen and 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in either track or road-specification Bridgestone Potenza tires.