This Is the 2021 BMW 4 Series—Massive Grille and All: Report

Love it or hate it, the next-generation BMW 4 Series is one of the most talked-about cars on social media at the moment. Sadly, it's not exactly because of its incredible performance, sumptuous luxury, or even good looks—no, it's because of its massive grille. As a result, we're bringing you yet another alleged look of the Bimmer that's supposed to debut on Tuesday, courtesy of Coches Espias on Instagram. Enjoy.

Meet BMW's new 4 Series coupe, a car nearly completely true to its concept. Despite seeing a few photos of it uncovered previously, we haven't seen the exterior of the vehicle uncovered in its entirety before today, and it's fair to say that the new coupe is anything but dull.

Leading the way are BMW's new kidney grilles, something the fine folks in Germany have been preparing us for since its last round of refreshes. The hearty nostrils make up the unmistakable centerpiece of the coupe's design and are certainly the staple in which other elements of the car are built upon. Aggressively styled lines begin to make their way outward, touching the headlights and lower bumper grilles. Sporty and defined lines continue to define the side profile of the 4 Series, all the way back to a more traditionally styled rear.

Keep in mind that the photos in the leaked brochure are believed to be the M440i, meaning its athletic design is linked to its slotting in BMW's lineup (directly below the desirable BMW M4). It's also likely that this particular variant has some sort of M-performance styling, which could mean a slightly more toned-down version of the coupe is coming for lesser trims.