2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

Notable exterior elements include the 10-stage grille shutters that automatically provide just the right amount of air to the engine and flush, underhand-only door handles. To most, it may sound weird to highlight the door handle design, but this detail is actually a marked departure for BMW, which has traditionally opted for grab-style handles.
In the U.S., initial offerings will consist of a base, rear-wheel-drive 230i and an all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive. A 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i will be coming later. The 230i uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 255 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque, and gets from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The M240i xDrive, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumping out 382 hp (47 whole horses more than the previous-gen) and 369 pound-feet, lending to a zero to 60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. Both models use an eight-speed automatic transmission with no mention of a manual option anywhere in BMW's literature.