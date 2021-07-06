2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."

Sporting a slightly bigger body and a revised chassis, this new 2er's look is definitely... something. BMW has, thankfully, played it safe here grille-wise but the small lights, triangular air vents, and curiously proportioned trunk area should trigger some Opinions on the automotive web. I'm gonna reserve final judgment until I get to see one of these things in the metal but, based on pictures alone, this sophomore 2 Series isn't quite as visually palatable as its predecessor.