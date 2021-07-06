2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

In M240i xDrive trim, the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumps out 382 hp. That's 47 more horses than the previous-gen model.

By Chris Tsui
BMW

While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."

Sporting a slightly bigger body and a revised chassis, this new 2er's look is definitely... something. BMW has, thankfully, played it safe here grille-wise but the small lights, triangular air vents, and curiously proportioned trunk area should trigger some Opinions on the automotive web. I'm gonna reserve final judgment until I get to see one of these things in the metal but, based on pictures alone, this sophomore 2 Series isn't quite as visually palatable as its predecessor. 

BMW

Badged as the Euro-market 220i, BMW says the white car in these photos will look the same as the U.S.-base 230i.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

Notable exterior elements include the 10-stage grille shutters that automatically provide just the right amount of air to the engine and flush, underhand-only door handles. To most, it may sound weird to highlight the door handle design, but this detail is actually a marked departure for BMW, which has traditionally opted for grab-style handles.

In the U.S., initial offerings will consist of a base, rear-wheel-drive 230i and an all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive. A 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i will be coming later. The 230i uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 255 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque, and gets from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The M240i xDrive, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumping out 382 hp (47 whole horses more than the previous-gen) and 369 pound-feet, lending to a zero to 60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. Both models use an eight-speed automatic transmission with no mention of a manual option anywhere in BMW's literature.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

In addition to more cylinders and more power, the M Performance 2 Series features sportier fascias, an M Sport exhaust with trapezoidal tips, an M Sport rear differential, and rear-biased xDrive that remains purely rear-wheel drive when all-wheel drive isn't needed. The automatic gearbox has been improved to dole out sharper, quicker shifts and features shift strategy programming that takes into account topography and traffic data supplied by the navigation and assisted-driving systems. 

A Sprint function immediately switches all powertrain and handling systems into their most aggressive configurations while shifting down to the lowest gear possible by holding down on the left steering wheel paddle. 

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

BMW says this new 2 Series boasts "significantly improved agility, steering precision, and cornering dynamics" over the previous car while being just as comfortable thanks to wider tracks, a body that's 12 percent more torsionally rigid, and revised suspension. New-gen wheel bearings not only save six pounds of weight but have also reduced friction by up to 45 percent.

On the inside, BMW brings its most compact model up to snuff with the rest of its lineup by giving it the same interior that's in pretty much the rest of its lineup, although the dimpled door cards are a cool, unique touch.

BMW
BMW
BMW
BMW

The 2022 BMW 230i starts at $37,345 while the M240i xDrive starts at $49,545. Both cars are scheduled to hit U.S. dealerships this November. Bring on the M2.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new 2 Series? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

