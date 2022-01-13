Rolls-Royce CEO Says Covid Deaths Led to Record Sales. He's Not Wrong

"After periods of massive non-financial disruption such as wars and pandemics, GDP does bounce back," The Economist wrote in April. "Today, even as COVID-19 rages across poorer countries, the rich world is on the verge of a post-pandemic boom." With more and more people getting vaccinated and reducing both hospitalizations and deaths, authority figures are removing lockdown orders. The outlet expected the U.S. economy to increase by more than six percent in 2021. Its Before-Times trend was only supposed to be two percent.

So it really should be of no surprise that in the face of our current pandemic, buying trends are going a bit crazy. Less surprising is the fact that it's the majority of luxury brands—ones who depend on a clientele that already has excess disposable income and doesn't have to worry about an hourly day job—that are seeing the most returns. Good for them.

But as with everything else, there's cause and then there's effect.

"... as anyone who has read Les Misérables knows, the pandemic also contributed to another sort of revolution," The Economist story went on. "The city’s poor, hit hardest by the disease, fulminated against the rich, who had fled to their country homes to avoid contagion. France saw political instability for years afterwards."