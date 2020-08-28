Coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Wraith Shooting Brake Is Perfect For Hauling Whatever Useless Junk You Own

Coachbuilding happens to expensive cars because coachbuilding, by nature, is expensive. Adding the sheet metal fanny pack necessary to turn a car into a wagon or shooting brake isn't cheap. This is why it usually happens to expensive cars—or turns cheap cars into pricey ones. This Rolls-Royce Wraith shooting brake is a prime example of the former. It's an expensive car made more expensive, a roomy car made roomier, and a pretty car made—in the opinion of some—prettier.

It's a clean, Bondo-less job thanks to the coachbuilder Carat Duchatelet, which built the car under the direction of Dutch designer Niels van Roij. He's the man behind other eye-catching, coach-built cars that have been produced in small quantities as of late, such as the conversion of a Tesla Model S into a wagon, and a small batch of ostentatious two-door Range Rovers. This latest Rolls Royce conversion is the most exclusive yet, however. Just seven of these 591-horsepower cars will be made.