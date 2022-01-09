Lotus Had Its Best Sales Year in a Decade in 2021, Somehow

On December 22, 2021, Lotus trumpeted the swan song of the Elise, Exige and Evora sports cars in a bittersweet sendoff press release. The Elise, Exige, and Esprit were relegated to the brand’s heritage collection, and assembly lines dismantled to ramp up production of the new Emira, Hethel’s last internal combustion car. And yet, this week Lotus announced its sales numbers for 2021, and they’re impressive. Lest this report elicits a scoff and a frown of skepticism as a quirk of 2021, it's worth noting that this isn't just a year-over-year comparison. It has been the brand's best year in a decade. Maybe it’s the get-it-while-you-can mentality, perhaps it’s the momentum Lotus is building for upcoming models, or potentially it’s a strange blip in time. All I know is that Lotus says that 2021 was its best annual sales report in ten years with an increase of 24 percent globally. In North America alone, Canadian and U.S. retail numbers were up a whopping 111 percent year-on-year, which was also the brand’s best performance in the region.

Lotus

That said, Lotus is a small-batch automaker, building 1,710 new cars last year, which is 332 more models than 2020. Fans snapped up its Elise Sport 240 Final Edition and Cup 250 Final Edition variants (both with supercharged inline-four powerplants) as top sellers, with the other models bringing up the rear. The Evora GT, billed as the more “practical” example in the lineup, launched in 2019 as a 2020 model just for North America. Its supercharged 3.5-liter V6 with Toyota Camry origins and manual transmission scrabbled out its own niche, surpassing its own sales numbers of the entirety of 2020 between January and June of 2021 alone.

Lotus