The Lotus Emira V6 First Edition to Start at $93,900

This puts it at slightly cheaper than a 2021 Lotus Evora GT, which starts at $99,150 after you factor in destination charges. The Emira V6 First Edition will make a claimed 400 horsepower, have hydraulic-assisted steering, and six-speed manual transmission with partially exposed linkages. Extra power comes from an Edelbrock supercharger. The whole thing sounds super dope.

The Lotus Emira , the replacement for the Evora , Exige , and Elise , will probably be just as rewarding to drive as the outgoing cars. How can it not be? Lightweight, mid-engined, and with the option of a manual transmission. These are the ingredients for a perfect sports car. To start, Lotus will launch with the Emira V6 First Edition—powered by the beloved supercharged 3.5-liter V6 from the Evora—which can be yours for $93,900.

Six exterior colors will be offered at launch (Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey, and Nimbus Grey) along with seven interior colors (red, black, gray, and tan Nappa leather, in addition to black Alcantara with either red, yellow or gray stitching). There will also be an exhaust finished in titanium, a gloss black front splitter, front bumper air blades, side sills, and rear diffuser, and a 10.25-inch center infotainment touchscreen. The optional Drivers Pack gives you either Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. The automatic transmission can be had for an extra $2,150.

Lotus says Emira V6 First Edition production will start this fall. After that, we can expect the "i4" First Edition with the four-cylinder engine. And after that we'll get the base version of the Emira in 2023, priced at $74,900. (All reported prices do not reflect destination charges as Lotus did not list them at this time.) Lotus also mentioned no further details about this base Emira, so we'll just have to wait and see what it entails.

The Emira V6 First Edition's pricing makes sense, as the Lotus is more or less a 718 Cayman GT4 competitor. Both offer pure driving experiences that are only becoming rarer.