The Lotus Emira GT4 Still Packs Toyota’s Righteous Supercharged 3.5L V6

There have been so many Lotus race cars since the company was formed by Colin Chapman in 1948. What's more, they've all had something in common—from the tiny Lotus Eleven to Ayrton Senna's Formula One cars and the machine that's been announced today, the Emira GT4. All of those, and every one before or in between, featured an internal combustion engine, though that breed could die out soon after this.

That's why we should revel in the Emira GT4, which is a fundamental successor to the stellar Evora GT4 that's won at endurance races across the world. This one's built on an all-new platform; however, it's powered by the same supercharged 3.5-liter Toyota V6 making up to 400 horsepower depending on the race series' spec. Output gets sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox, and there's also a limited-slip differential in the mix. Sounds proper, then.