BMW’s New, Super-Sleek R 18 Custom Motorcycle Proves the Kidney Grille Isn’t a Lost Cause

BMW Motorrad's new R 18 is a big cruiser powered by a fresh 1,802cc (110-cubic-inch) two-cylinder referred to by the brand as "the big boxer." With 90 horsepower and a peak torque output of 117 pound-feet available from 3,000 rpm, it's one serious beast, and a bike BMW loves to see get customized by the best in the business. After being unveiled digitally due to the pandemic, the first two special R 18s were created by Roland Sands and Bernhard Naumann, who came up with a dragster and the equally racing-inspired Blechmann R 18. Now, the latest one-off created by Hanover-based Dirk Oehlerking shows the Kingston fairing first seen on a bike called Kingston Phantom Good Ghost. Coincidently, Oehlerking's grille design could easily be mistaken for BMW's own from 1936, the debut year of the Milla Miglia-famous 328 roadster that first raced at the Nürburgring.

New Kingston design parts include the handlebars and mudguard, while the R 18's exhaust has been modified in Kingston Roadster style. The turn indicators have been replaced with Kellermann units and the LED front headlight is now integrated in the fairing. Paintwork and lines have been adopted for the fairing and wing, creating a unique art deco piece somewhat reminding me of Morgans, cars also powered by BMW, if not by an American V-Twin.