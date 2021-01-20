BMW’s New, Super-Sleek R 18 Custom Motorcycle Proves the Kidney Grille Isn’t a Lost Cause

Together with the previous two customs, the RSD R 18 Dragster by Roland Sands and the Blechmann R 18 by Bernhard Naumann, BMW is really pushing the boundaries of its R 18 platform, built in 2020 around "the big boxer," an engine which is literally the highest-capacity two-cylinder boxer engine of all time.
This air and oil-cooled wonder also comes with a vertically split engine housing and triple plain bearing crankcase, produces more than 110 pound-feet of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, and revs to a cruise-friendly 5,750 rpm, kept smooth by a generously sized flywheel.
Knowing all that, am I the only one wanting to see this 1.8-liter boxer in a small classic car? How about a BMW Isetta...