Gaze At This Retro BMW Concept R18 Motorcycle As It Wows Villa d’Este

The Concept R18’s block and transmission are aluminum in makeup and have been blasted with glass-beads to allow BMW’s engineers to then hand-polish the exterior for a mirror-like reflection. Similarly, the Concept R18’s driveshaft was chrome-plated to give the entirety of the motorcycle a more bespoke watch-mechanism appearance. Everything about the Concept R18 is about beauty and functionality, which was something designer Bart Janssen Groesbeek used as the Concept R18’s overarching theme.

“The biggest challenge in the design,” says Groesbeek, “is to render everything visible. Every part has a functional purpose. There are not many who would dare to take such an absolutely honest approach.” Even the paint scheme BMW Motorrad and Groesbeek chose became part of that methodology. According to BMW, the black base color was chosen to represent the classic BMW motorcycle coloring. While a series of white and gold hand-applied flourishes give the motorcycle a far more eye-pleasing appearance.

Though the Concept R18 harks to the past with its design and mantra, there are a few sneaky modern BMW Motorrad touches throughout, including the U-Shaped headlight which hides BMW’s latest LED headlight technology. There’s also an integrated spring setup underneath the motorcycle’s seat to give riders a more comfortable cruise. And long rides are exactly what the Concept R18 is intended to do.