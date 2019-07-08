2019 BMW Motorrad R nineT /5 Celebrates Berlin Plant’s 50th Anniversary 

BMW Motorrad’s Berlin Spandau plant has been in operation for 50 years and as such, for the plant’s semicentennial anniversary, the company has unveiled the limited edition 2019 BMW Motorrad R nineT /5.

When demand increased for BMW’s automobiles in the late 1960s, the brand made the decision to move its Motorrad motorcycle division to Berlin. The plant opened in 1969 and debuted its first motorcycles with the /5 designation which signaled a new chassis, retuned air-cooled engines, and a new design language. According to BMW, those new /5 models “saw instant success” and became instant classics among the motorcycle community. With that in mind, to celebrate the factory’s lasting imprint on the brand’s history, BMW is launching this limited edition R nineT.