Engineers Create BMW X7 Pickup Truck to Haul Whatever You Need in Total Luxury

BMW is know for making models like the M3, M5, and 7-Series. But how about a BMW pickup? Say what? It confuses us to write it just as much as it perplexes you readers.

But here we are, looking at a unique and one-of-a-kind pickup truck based on the BMW X7. Engineer trainees at BMW’s plant in Munich decided to team up for this one-off in lieu of BMW Motorrad Days, which occurred this past weekend to celebrate BMW’s tradition for producing motorcycles.

Built in collaboration between BMW Group’s vocational students and Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions, this oddball conversion was specifically designed to haul a BMW F 850 GS, the company’s latest all-terrain sports bike. Often, motorcyclists like to haul their bikes on the bed of a pickup truck rather than dealing with an outboard trailer, and the BMW X7 Pick-Up celebrates this common duo.