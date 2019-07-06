BMW CEO Harald Krüger Stepping Down After Company Loses EV Market Lead: Report

A bit of a corporate shakeup has occurred at BMW as the company’s supervisory board announced that current CEO Harald Krüger will step down “to pursue new professional endeavors.” According to a report from the Associated Press, however, Krüger is leaving his position when his term expires in 2020 due to unsatisfactory financial earnings in the first quarter of this year.

Krüger has been a part of the BMW Group for nearly three decades and more than 10 of those years were on BMW’s board of management, with four spent in the role of chief executive officer. He also became the center of attention during the 2015!Frankfurt Motor Show when he collapsed during a press conference from fatigue.

BMW supposedly lost a significant amount of money and market share after regulators slammed the automaker with a $1.6-billion fine in an anti-trust case. To make matters worse financially, BMW also faced higher upfront costs for some of its investments in new technology in the wake of its pursuit for improved mobility services, autonomous vehicle tech, and electric vehicles in the coming years.

As a result, the company’s automotive division failed to post a profit while the financial services and motorcycle departments remained healthy with their margins.

“The BMW Group has been my professional home for more than 27 years. After more than ten years in the board of management, more than four of which as the CEO of the BMW Group, I would like to pursue new professional endeavors and leverage my diverse international experience for new projects and ventures,” said Krüger in his official statement.