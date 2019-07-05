BMW Vision M Next Will Feature Sounds by Famous Composer, Music Legend Hans Zimmer

BMW has reportedly hired famous composer Hans Zimmer to create the soundtrack to its new concept car, the Vision M Next. The acclaimed musician will create a series of symphonic sounds to help bring the freshly unveiled electric vehicle to life.

Many electric cars make almost no sound at all, and even hybrids like the Prius can sneak through the Whole Foods parking lot almost undetected. Not BMW, whose mostly electric i8 uses a speaker placed into one of its “exhaust” openings to play different sounds depending on the car’s current drive mode. The company’s i3 also uses exterior speakers to alert pedestrians of an oncoming vehicle.

Inside the car, however, those sounds don’t do much to enhance the driving experience. That’s about to change with the newly unveiled BMW Vision M Next concept car. The company has hired on Zimmer, a man whose composition work has spanned decades of movie and other big-name production music scores, to create a variety of sounds for the new car.